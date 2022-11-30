Producers are working on a new reboot of Dennis Hopper's 'Easy Rider'









The 1960s was one of the most important decades in American history, marked by sweeping social, cultural, political and artistic changes. While many films have successfully portrayed that seismic shift, none have surpassed the impact of Dennis Hopper’s 1969 classic Easy Rider.

Starring the likes of Hopper, Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson, Easy Rider will always be remembered as one of the greatest artistic statements of the counterculture era. Through the combination of avant-garde cinematic techniques and politically charged commentaries, Hopper’s work became an integral part of film history.

According to the latest reports, a group of producers and stakeholders are currently working on a reboot of Easy Rider. Many fans will undoubtedly claim that such a reboot would never work because the cultural framework of the ’60s is an indispensable part of Easy Rider.

However, Maurice Fadida believes that the project is necessary. “Our goal is to build upon the counterculture and freedom narrative the original left us with and give the youth of today a film that pays serious attention to their own countercultures and challenges,” Fadida told Variety.

Fadida added: “What the young viewers of today are experiencing in their every day lives may seem crazy to older generations, but it can very well become the societal norm, as was the case with the cultural shift of the late 1960s. We are hoping to play a part in that shift.”

