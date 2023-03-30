‘Uncut Gems’ producer Sebastian Bear-McClard accused of sexual misconduct









Sebastian Bear-McClard, the producer who worked with the Safdie brothers on projects like Good Time and Uncut Gems, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. According to the latest reports that have surfaced, several women have come forward to claim that Bear-McClard used his position of power as a producer to manipulate them into participating in sexual relationships.

In a report released by Variety, it has been revealed that Bear-McClard contacted a 17-year-old girl on Instagram and told her that she would have the opportunity to meet Robert Pattinson. However, the underage girl was actually asked to perform a nude scene in front of the cast and crew – which included the Safdie brothers – alongside an unknown actor who had been released from prison.

The woman told Variety that she “was utterly stunned and felt terrified. My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no.'” After Bear-McClard’s highly publicised split with model Emily Ratajkowski, several other women have also released statements regarding the producer’s predatory behaviour.

Anne Henry, co-founder of BizParentz, spoke out against the unethical situation involving a minor: “It sounds like they circumvented the entire safety structure of our industry by hiring somebody on Instagram who was not a union member, who doesn’t know her rights. Normally, minors have to have their contracts court-affirmed, and there’s lots of other hoops in order to cast a minor. This is so not normal. Everything is wrong about this situation.”

Another woman, who was 18 when it happened, claimed that Bear-McClard “groomed” her via Instagram during the production of Uncut Gems despite being married at the time. She revealed: “Sebastian and I started kissing. Things escalated, and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.”

In addition to using derogatory language and tracking her movements using an app, Bear-McClard also simultaneously started conversing with a 15-year-old girl on Instagram. When she confronted the producer about his questionable behaviour, he laughed it off. The woman added: “Sebastian appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment. He did not deny my accusations.”

A third woman has also confirmed McClard’s history of sexual misconduct and predatory manipulation. A spokesperson for the Safdie brothers said: “The Elara team were made aware of Sebastian McClard’s behaviour in July 2022. They took immediate action and terminated him.”