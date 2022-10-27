Iconic EDM producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly” aged 48









House music producer and DJ Mighty Mouse has died unexpectedly at the age of 48. The tragic news was reported by his label, Defected Records, earlier this week. They detailed that the musician had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm.

“We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward, aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain,” their statement reads. “We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent, our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans.”

Ward’s career as a performing and recording artist began in the 2000s, and he hit peak success with his hit track ‘The Spirit’, which was released by Defected sub-label Glitterbox in 2018.

He was also known for ‘Midnight Mouse (Revised)’, a disco-ready remix of ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’. The ABBA reimagination was popularised by French DJ Folamour, who played it during his Boiler Room set at Edinburgh’s FLY Open Air in 2019.

Mighty Mouse was also a common and much-loved feature of Defected Records’ Glitterbox event series. Earlier this month, he shared a remix of Ridney & Inaya Day’s hit ‘Like You’, which would mark his final released work. He had been booked to play events in Newcastle and Barcelona over the next few weeks.

Simon Dunmore, the former owner and label manager of Defected Records, posted a tribute on Twitter: “Sending love & condolences to Matthew’s family & friends. RIP Mighty Mouse.”

Singer and friend Rowetta also tweeted: “Such sad, sad news. Another huge loss. RIP,” before sharing a short clip of ‘The Spirit’. Friend Within added: “Such sad news. An amazing musical talent. RIP Mighty Mouse.”

Listen to Mighty Mouse’s ‘Midnight Mouse (Revised)’ ABBA edit and see some of the tributes that have been pouring in for the late musician below.

We are deeply saddened to hear passing of Mighty Mouse



Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Matthew’s family & friends at this sad time RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/bwuJNixfHM — Let There Be House (@LTBH_) October 25, 2022

Such sad news 💔 An amazing musical talent.

RIP Mighty Mouse. https://t.co/M9OrYRwPGV — Friend Within (@FriendWithin) October 25, 2022