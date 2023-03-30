Procol Harum lyricist Keith Reid has passed away, aged 76









Acclaimed lyricist Keith Reid has died at the age of 76. He was best known for writing the lyrics to Procol Harum’s 1967 hit ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’.

According to a post on the band’s website, Reid died on Thursday, March 23rd. In a statement, his former bandmates explained that he passed away in the London hospital where he “had been receiving cancer treatment for the past couple of years.”

Reid’s family “would like to thank numerous well-wishers for their very kind messages” and will be holding a private funeral in the near future. The Procol Harum website is now being updated “with details for those who would like to make a donation in his memory”.

Concluding the statement, Procol Harum wrote: Keith will be greatly missed.” The lyricist’s passing comes a little over a year after that of his bandmate Gary Brooker, who died in February 2022. Several members of the music industry have since shared tributes in Reid’s honour.

You can read those below.

See more I just heard the news today, oh boy.❤️The humble genius, Keith Reid, my pal, has passed.The lyricist for Procol Harum has joined his musical partner,the late Gary https://t.co/1cNFJSECNm heart breaks for his lifelong love, Pinkey.I worshipped your imagination and loved you. pic.twitter.com/4pcGP2ExD4 — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) March 29, 2023

See more RIP Keith Reid, genius lyricist of Procol Harum, my favourite band.



My Prussian blue electric clock

Alarm bell rings, it will not stop

And I can see no end in sight

And search in vain by candlelight

For some long road that goes nowhere

For some signpost that is not there — Wesley Stace (@WesleyStace) March 29, 2023

See more Keith Reid, a founding member of Procol Harum and lyricist for the band and co-writer of John Farnham’s ‘You’re The Voice,’ has died at age 76.

His best-known song was the Procol Harum classic ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ a top 10 worldwide hit and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/uOTAbBsy8a — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 29, 2023

See more Rest in peace, Keith Reid.



A key songwriter behind the success of the brilliant Procol Harum, including the timeless perfection of ‘A Whiter Shade Of Pale’. Following his co-writer Gary Brooker to the gig in the sky. Thank you for the music. pic.twitter.com/bR7dD8Fwlp — Aldora Britain Records (@TheABRecords) March 29, 2023