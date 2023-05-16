Pro skater Tony Hawk covers ‘Wish’ by Nine Inch Nails









Tony Hawk joined an all-star band to cover ‘Wish’ by Nine Inch Nails in a new video from Mikey And His Uke. Featuring Ryan Leger on drums, Kat Lucas on keys, Ben Weinman and Mikey Hawdon on guitar and Brad Magers on bass, the montage-style video brings together members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Bronx and more.

With Hawk’s Pro Skater game soundtracks known for their focus on alternative rock music and the skate scene’s wider connection to the genre, the collaboration seems natural. Mikey states: “When this series began, I knew I wanted to cover this particular song. I also knew that if we ever did, the lineup would have to be just right. I couldn’t be happier with the passion and energy that this crew brought and delivered. Much love to all involved.”

Black and white footage follows Hawk singing as he skates through sunny Los Angeles, spliced with self-recorded video from each musician. There’s even a surprise appearance from Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, who delivers a perfectly timed angry fist to Hawk as he nearly skates into him.

On Instagram, Hawk shared: “I got to live out another rock-star fantasy thanks to Mikey and his uke. This time it’s one of my favourite artists/songs covered by iconic musicians. Check out our version of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Wish’ on YouTube.”

See more