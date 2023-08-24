Prince’s estate shares previously unreleased ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ cut ‘Alice Through The Looking Glass’









The estate for late pop-funk giant Prince has announced a new deluxe reissue of the singer’s 13th studio album, 1991’s Diamonds and Pearls.

Recorded with his backing band The New Power Generation, Diamonds and Pearls saw Prince moving away from his Purple Rain-era style and embracing the sounds of new jack swing in earnest on tracks like ‘Gett Off’ and ‘Cream’. Rap and soul were also prominently featured on the album, with singer Rosie Gaines adding a gospel tinge to the record while rapper Tony M featured on a number of songs.

To preview the new reissue, Paisley Park Entertainment has put out a previously unreleased track entitled ‘Alice Through The Looking Glass’. The new song is one of 47 previously unheard efforts that are being included on the Diamonds and Pearls deluxe reissue. Of those 47 songs, 15 are remixes/B-sides from the era, including the discarded ‘Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)’ mix.

The upcoming release also includes 33 previously unheard songs that were eventually axed from the final mix, ranging from alternate versions of album tracks to songs Prince gave away to other artists, plus creations recorded on tour throughout 1990.

The Diamonds and Pearls reissue will also include two hours of concert footage from the era. Video included in the reissues includes a full show featuring Prince and The New Power Generation previewing their tour show at the Minneapolis club Grand Slam on January 11, 1992.

Other features from the reissue include a a 120-page book with unseen photos by photographer Randee St. Nicholas. The book will also contain essays from the likes of Andrea Swensson, Duane Tudahl, Jason Draper, De Angela L. Duff, and KaNisa Williams, with Public Enemy’s Chuck D writing the introduction.

Listen to ‘Alice Through The Looking Glass’ down below. The Diamonds and Pearls deluxe reissue is set for an October 27th release.