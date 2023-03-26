Prince: The one musician Elton John called “a true genius”









During their respective careers, Prince and Elton John often crossed paths numerous times, even performing live together on a handful of occasions. However, despite Elton’s time in Prince’s company, he never quite worked the American out as a character and always felt that he was an “unearthly” presence that arrived from a different planet to us mere mortals.

The first meeting between the two musicians came at a restaurant in Los Angeles following the Grammys ceremony, an incident John recounted as part of Duane Tudahi’s book Prince and the Parade and Sign O’ the Times Era Studio Sessions: 1985 and 1986. “He was standing alone by a wall, so I went up and introduced myself to him: ‘Hi, my name’s Elton, and I’m a huge fan of yours, and I just wanted to say… ‘ That was as far as I got – Prince just walked off without a word,” John said.

Understandably, John was upset after Prince ignored him, but it didn’t stop Elton from admiring the musician and attempting to meet him again. He recalled: “As you can imagine, that was quite a deflating experience, but I knew how shy he was – everyone knew how shy Prince was – and I loved his music so much that a few years later, I tried again.”

Only a year later, Prince began a six-month residency at the Club Rio in Las Vegas, and Elton was in attendance to witness the spectacle. Before the performance, the Englishman spoke with ‘The Purple One’ backstage and agreed to join him during the show to duet on ‘The Long and Winding Road’ by The Beatles. However, Elton once again found himself stranded. “So I went on stage with him, and we started playing ‘The Long and Winding Road’. It’s sounding great. Midway through the song, I looked around. No Prince: he’d just walked off again,” he remembered.

Thankfully, the two finally did duet on The Beatles track in 2007 at London’s O2 Arena, which John compared to singing alongside “John Lennon, or Bob Dylan, or Ray Charles”. Additionally, following Prince’s death in 2016, Elton referred to Prince as “the greatest performer I have ever seen” and “a true genius”.

Elsewhere in the foreword for the book, John reflected upon the success of Prince and the hot streak of his career in the 1980s, which he labelled as “slightly inexplicable and unearthly too”. Prince was an unlikely superstar who diverted the norms of pop music and wore his weirdness as a badge of honour. Although Elton never managed to worm his way onto Prince’s Christmas card list, the respect between the artists was seemingly mutual, and the American likely never set out to offend his peer. He was simply an introverted character away from the bright lights and one who wasn’t often comfortable talking with strangers. However, when Prince stepped on stage, he transformed into a different beast.