Revisit the moment Prince revealed the favourite song that he ever created

In 2014, Prince was a guest on the newly-revamped The Arsenio Hall Show, and it was an utter joy from start to finish. The two were close friends, which is why he agreed to appear on the programme. Although it was out of Prince’s character to join a chat show, he agreed to make an exception for Arsenio.

Prince looked thoroughly relaxed during the segment and gave enlightening answers. Fans of ‘The Purple One’ will be well aware of his friendship with Arsenio and his iconic performance on the same programme back in 1994 when he set an album review on fire and an electrifying rendition of ‘Purple Rain’.

When he returned to the scene of the crime two decades later, Prince kicked off the show with ‘FUNKNROLL’ alongside 3rdeyegirl. Later in the programme, His Royal Badness sat down on the couch and had a relaxed conversation with the host.

They discussed an array of interesting topics throughout the illuminating chat. At one point, Prince explained why there was no other option for him apart from being a professional musician. He revealed: “When I was 16, I was completely broke and needed to get a job. So, I got the Yellow Pages out, and I couldn’t find one thing I wanted to do so I decided to push as hard as I could to be a musician, and went at it, y’know.”

Prince also gave a surprising answer when probed about his favourite song in his back catalogue. He didn’t say ‘Purple Rain’, ‘Kiss’, or ‘When Doves Cry’, but, instead, he chose a yet-to-be-released track by 3rdeyegirl, which appeared on his next album. “I usually answer it by saying the next one, but there is a song which we’ve just written called ‘Breakdown’,” he told Hall.

Adding: “One of the things that we try to do, though, is wait until we have other songs that go together with our favourites which is why it takes such a long time to come up with albums these days. You know, not being under contract, there’s no rush to do anything.”

The track is a brutally honest effort, and on it, he sings: “I used to throw the party at New Year’s Eve, First one intoxicated, last one to leave, Waking up in places that you would never believe, Give me back the time, you can keep the memories.”

Admittedly, ‘Breakdown’ isn’t the most iconic song from his repertoire, but his love for this track shows Prince still had the same enthusiasm for his craft right up until the very end.

