Prince estate to reissue 12 classic albums on vinyl and CD









Twelve albums from Prince’s early-mid career will be reissued on CD and vinyl, the late singer’s estate has revealed, ranging from his 1978 debut to his Warner Brothers finale, 1999. the reissues will be released under Legacy Recordings, a sub-branch of Sony Music.

Legacy Recordings has been working with the Prince Estate for years and have previously reissued several albums from the latter end of the pop icon’s sprawling career, many of which were released on vinyl for the very first time. However, this latest batch of reissues will not include any of the four Prince ‘Soundtrack’ albums i.e, Purple Rain, Parade, Graffiti Bridge, and Batman – the rights of which belong to Warner Records.

Last year also saw the release of the nine-disc ‘super deluxe edition’ of Sign O’ The Times, which was nominated for a Grammy that same year for Best Historical Album. The full run-down of the twelve reissued albums – listed by the order in which they were released – can be seen below.

As if that wasn’t enough, collectors editions of 1999 and Sign O’ The Times, pressed on “clear vinyl with white swirl” will also be available – very available. You’ll be able to find copies of the LPs in your local Target and Walmart, as well as on the Prince Store.

In other news, the Prince Estate was recently valued at a whopping $156.4million (£114.3m). Comerica Bank & Trust and the Internal Revenue Service have agreed to start distributing the assets, an issue that has caused significant disruption to the divvying up of the pop star’s earnings until now. “It has been a long six years,” said L. Londell McMillan, an attorney who currently represents three of Prince’s siblings. As per the final valuation, the estate will be divided between Primary Wave, a New York music company, and the remaining members of Prince’s family.

For You

Prince (self-titled)

Dirty Mind

Controversy

1999

Around The World In A Day

Sign O’ The Times

Lovesexy

The Hits Vol 1

The Hits Vol 2

Come

The Vault: Old Friends 4 Sale