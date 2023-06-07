How Prince became Jada Pinkett Smith’s “obnoxious obsession”









After Jada Pinkett Smith got her big break on the sitcom A Different World, she went on to star in a number of celebrated films, including The Matrix Reloaded, The Nutty Professor and Madagascar. But there’s also a deep passion in the actor for the world of music, and she is indeed a singer herself.

When it comes to her musical loves, it looks as though no one does it for Pinkett Smith quite like the late icon Prince. In a feature with NME, the actor ran through her most significant musical memories, and it was littered with Prince tracks and references, proving her admiration of him.

In fact, the first album Pinkett Smith ever bought was a Purple One classic, 1999. “My mother had all his other albums, and I was always fascinated with him,” the actor said. “I used to love ‘Little Red Corvette’. Prince was the first artist I got obnoxiously obsessed with.”

Just listening to the record at home wasn’t enough for Pinkett Smith, though, and she had to go and see the man in the flesh. One of the very first concerts she was fortunate enough to go and see was indeed Prince, although one of the others was a real privilege too.

The very first concert Pinkett Smith went to was The Jacksons, featuring, of course, a young Michael Jackson. “It was the Victory tour,” she said. “I don’t remember a lot – but I had a poster on my wall from it! The Victory tour, Teena Marie and Prince were my first three concerts.”

It’s quite fitting that Pinkett Smith was able to see both Prince and Michael Jackson at a young age, considering the fact the two were often compared to one another, even though their personal lives were starkly different. However, it was that love for Prince that seemed to stick with the actor, and he continued to influence her throughout her adult life.

In fact, when asked about the artists that made her want to perform the most, Pinkett Smith said that the honour must go to Prince as well as Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose. “Somewhere in between Prince and Axl Rose,” she said. “That combination of rock’n’roll and R&B flavour I’ve always loved.”

“I’ve incorporated it into my style in [my band] Wicked Wisdom – it’s a heavier sound with R&B melodies,” she added. So Prince’s influence on the actor was far-reaching and even went as far as to impact her performing life too.

Check out a video of Pinkett Smith’s band below.