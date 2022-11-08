Primal Scream and Happy Mondays announce UK open-air concert for summer 2023









Happy Mondays and Primal Scream have announced an open-air UK show for next year’s festival season. Both bands are set to take over the Kentish seaside town of Margate for a one-off concert at the Dreamland theme park. Primal Scream are set to headline the event.

Scheduled for August 5th, 2023, the concert has been described as an epic once-in-a-lifetime party featuring Happy Mondays in support and some “very special guest DJs,” who are still to be confirmed. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 11th, and can be found on the Margate Summer Series website.

The Margate Summer Series will also include the legendary Funk & Soul weekender and a performance from Bastille, who are set to arrive in Margate during their Bad Blood X tour.

Earlier in November, Primal Scream joined forces with Dexy’s to release ‘Enough is Enough’ in support of striking railway workers. Produced in collaboration with the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union, the track takes its name from the movement recently set up to campaign against the cost of living crisis.

If you’d like to purchase the track and support striking workers, you can do so by visiting Bandcamp. the song was written to raise funds for the union, which is currently organising walkouts in response to job cuts, low pay and attacks on workers’ rights.

Happy Mondays are also keeping busy, having announced their first US tour dates in 14 years. The Madchester outfit are set to perform their 1990 album Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches in full at concerts in LA and New York in March 2023.