Primal Scream and Dexys release new song to aid railway workers









Primal Scream and Dexys have released a new song to support the ongoing battle among railway workers in the UK. The new track is titled ‘Enough Is Enough’ and was produced in tandem with the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union.

The track also shares its name with the recent political campaign that was started to take up arms against the current cost of living crisis. The rail union will be taking action this weekend in yet another strike, and ‘Enough Is Enough’ will aim to raise funds for the union so they can combat low pay, job cuts and mismanaged terms and conditions.

RMT Union head Mick Lynch, who also made a guest appearance on the track, said of it, “As we go into further strike action this Saturday, this sort of solidarity, which these talented musicians gave completely free of charge, is an indication of the huge support we are getting from across the country.”

“All the money from this single will go directly to our dispute fund, which we are using as part of our battle for justice in the workplace,” Lynch added. “It’s time for the government to stop interfering and let us negotiate a settlement with the employers.”

Kevin Rowland, the singer of Dexys, added: “It is clear to millions that something is very wrong when millionaires get ever richer while workers are told to accept poverty. As we say in the song, the media sets out to confuse people with lies and divide us with side issues like Brexit and culture wars while all we are really getting is endless austerity and cuts. We are saying enough is enough”.

‘Enough is Enough’ is out now and is available to purchase on Bandcamp. The single is also accompanied by a music video produced by former Jesus and Mary Chain bassist Douglas Hart. Check it out below.