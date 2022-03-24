Preisgate share hard-fisted new single 'By The Door'









Preistgate - 'By The Door' 6.8

Preistgate are back with their brand new track ‘By The Door’. Rather than handing us a manicured music video, the Yorkshire five-piece have shared the single via an immersive new live performance filmed at The Nave. The stomach-churning offering is the final preview of their upcoming EP Eyes Closed For The Winter, which arrives this Friday (March 25th) via Lucky Number,

Speaking about the new track, frontman Rob Schofield explained: “‘By The Door’ is about questioning things that don’t necessarily have or need answers, and how we often want to know why we feel a certain way, whether that be happiness or sadness… we always seem to ask why. We recorded the live video at The Nave with Matt Peel, he engineered our EP so we figured it’s only right we make his life hell again.”

‘By The Door’ opens to wailing reverb-drenched lead guitar lines and chunky new-romantic riffs, beneath which the group’s tight-knit rhythm section forms a gummy, velvet-lined foundation for Schofield to groove on. Twisting his melodic vocal lines into increasingly contorted shapes, the frontman evokes a child possessed. With Preistgate, there is a pervading sense of contamination; ‘By the Door’ serves as a much-needed exorcism. .

Preistgate formed as an antidote to the mediocrity and mundanity of small-town life. What began as a reaction to the sparse local music scene has now transformed into a celebration of one of the healthiest scenes in the UK, one that counts Lumer, BDRMM, and Bull among its ranks.

Preistgate will soon embark on an extensive UK tour, which begins with a show at The Polar Bear in Hull, takes in shows in Glasgow, Liverpool, Sheffield and elsewhere, and then concludes with a date at London’s Community Festival on the 16th of June. You can check out the full tour schedule below.

Preistgate 2022 tour:

25 Mar | Polar Bear Club, Hull

30 Mar | St Luke’s, Glasgow^

2 Apr | Jimmy’s, Liverpool^

4 Apr | Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield^

5 Apr | Tower Ballroom, Hull^

6 Apr | The Cluny, Newcastle^

8 Apr | The Crescent, York^

9 Apr | Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds^

11 Apr | The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham^

12 Apr | Mama Roux’s, Birmingham^

13 Apr | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff^

17 Apr | YES, Manchester^

18 Apr | Rough Trade, Bristol^

20 Apr | Scala, London^

29 May | Dot Tot Dot, Nottingham

4 Jun | Sonic Wave Festival, Birmingham

16 Jun | Community Festival, London

^supporting Walt Disco