Previously unreleased Tom Petty tracks have arrived









The estate of American singer-songwriter Tom Petty has released three previously unheard tracks on what would have been his 73rd birthday.

The legendary singer, songwriter and guitarist was most famous for leading his band, The Heartbreakers, and playing alongside George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Bob Dylan and Roy Orbison in The Traveling Wilburys in the 1980s.

Petty tragically died in 2017, aged 66, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Since then, his estate has managed several acclaimed reissues and rarities.

Last week, Petty’s estate reissued the star’s 2010 album with The Heartbreakers, Mojo, alongside two previously unheard tracks, ‘Help Me’ and ‘Mystery of Love’. At the time of the album’s initial release, Petty said Mojo was “where the band lives when it’s playing for itself”.

The third new track is ‘What’s The Matter With Louise’, a song recorded during the sessions for Petty’s 1994 album, Wildflowers.

In other exciting news for Petty fans, the 2021 documentary by Mary Wharton, Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free, is available to stream on Amazon Prime for the first time.

Listen to the newly released Tom Petty tracks below.