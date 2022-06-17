Hear a previously unreleased version of David Bowie’s ‘Starman’









A previously unheard version of David Bowie’s classic single ‘Starman’ has surfaced to public access as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of his fifth studio album, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

The iconic album, which also features the tracks’ Moonage Daydream’, ‘Suffragette City’ and ‘Ziggy Stardust’, was originally released 50 years ago as of yesterday (June 16th).

As it reached the half-century milestone, Parlophone Records decided it was high time this unheard recording of ‘Starman’ is mixed for release. ‘Starman (Top Of The Pops Version, 2022 Mix)’.

Today, Parlophone has also released a limited edition, half-speed reissue of the 1972 album as well.

In 1972, the Musicians Union rules stated that to appear on Top Of The Pops, the artist must re-record their track and, in this case, sing live over the top.

The previously unreleased version of ‘Starman’ takes the backing track, which was recorded at London’s Trident Studios, and backing vocals, featuring a one-off Bowie ad-lib ‘Hey Brown Cow’, recorded for the Top of the Pops performance.

‘Starman (Top Of The Pops Version, 2022 Mix)’ was created by the original Ziggy Stardust co-producer Ken Scott earlier this year from the BBC’s original multi-tracks.

The press release for the new reissue hailed the album as “the breakthrough album that catapulted David Bowie into the international spotlight”, adding that it’s “remained a touchstone record, growing in stature with each passing year”.

The full tracklist for the re-release is as follows:

Side One

‘Five Years’

‘Soul Love’

‘Moonage Daydream’

‘Starman’

‘It Ain’t Easy’

Side Two

‘Lady Stardust’

‘Star’

‘Hang On To Yourself’

‘Ziggy Stardust’

‘Suffragette City’

‘Rock’ N’ Roll Suicide’

Listen to the previously unheard recording, ‘Starman (Top Of The Pops Version, 2022 Mix)’, below.