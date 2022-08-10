'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa' temporarily shuts down production









The highly-anticipated prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa, has received a temporary setback after director George Miller contracted Covid-19, meaning that the production will have to be halted until August 15th at the earliest.

Testing positive for the virus that triggered a worldwide pandemic in 2020, Miller, who created the Mad Max franchise back in 1979 with Mel Gibson, is currently isolating at his home in Sydney, Australia. Following the release of Fury Road in 2015, Miller’s career has been revitalised, releasing his Cannes sensation Three Thousand Years of Longing with Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba earlier this year whilst currently working on Furiosa.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros gave audiences our first proper insight into the new film with a synopsis that reads: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home”.

The mysterious Warlord Dementus is a brand new character to the Mad Max cinematic universe, with mention of the character first appearing in the popular video game that was released following the 2015 film.

Aside from this reveal, the synopsis also tells us that the fabled Green Place will be returning, a land mentioned in Mad Max: Fury Road as a sort of utopia where crops and grasslands once grew in the post-apocalyptic world. Sticking to locations, the terrifying Citadel where Immortan Joe and his War Dogs reside will also be making a return.

Take a look at the trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road below whilst we await the release of Furiosa, which won’t be hitting cinemas until 2024.