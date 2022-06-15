Preoccupations announce new album 'Arrangements'









Preoccupations - 'Ricochet' 7.4

Preoccupations have revealed their upcoming fourth studio album, Arrangements, which is set to arrive on September 9th. In accompaniment to the exciting news, the four-piece have released the album’s lead preview single, ‘Ricochet’, as well as the dates for their tour of North America this autumn.

The new album was recorded in two halves: the first half was recorded in a series of studio sessions in Montreal during the autumn of 2019, where most of the album’s foundational instrumentals were recorded. Following this studio run, the rest of the music was recorded during individual home studio efforts over a period of 16 months amid Covid-19 restrictions, where each band member completed their parts and tinkered with new ideas separately.

The album was produced entirely by the band, and Arrangements was then mixed by Graham Walsh of Holy Fuck and mastered by Mikey Young of Total Control.

The extended, isolated sessions saw the band reaching for more guitar-oriented instrumentals and rougher production reminiscent of their earlier post-punk efforts. This patchwork of arrangements led to the candid title for the album, which puts the focus on the group’s attempt to blend their variety of talents and submissions into one symbiotic mix.

The album’s first preview, ‘Ricochet’, is nothing like David Bowie’s 1983 song of the same title. However, the post-punk feel to the song does seem to place it around this era of music. Along with the suitably black and white and slightly unnerving visualiser, the track comes reminiscent of a Robert Smith or Peter Murphy composition from the early ‘80s. The sombre lyrics conclude with the refrain: “Everything tastes like the bitter end,” perhaps a premonition of the Covid-19 struggles, which were still to come when the song was written.

In a statement, Flegel shared, “The lyrics are pretty conspicuous and self-explanatory on this one, but it’s basically about the world blowing up and no one giving a shit.”

Preoccupations have also unveiled dates for a 2022 tour across North America that kicks off in Detroit on October 19th and visits cities including their Canadian hometown of Calgary, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York before concluding in Toronto on November 24th.

Listen to ‘Ricochet’ below.