Premiere: Ana Silvera shares new video for 'Halos'









Ana Silvera is a deeply lyrical performer, exhibiting humanity that stems from life experience, as much as it does from within the universe of her characters. Her latest single, ‘Halos’, embodies the colours that add diversity and contradiction to the world we live in, bringing a lively, vibrant video that showcases Silvera as the natural performer she is.

The video is stylised with a series of clever uses of lighting and visceral colours. From the shimmering opening shot to the boisterous closing clip, the video intertwines into the narrative of the tune. Haunting, lilting, yearning: the song expresses a number of telling emotions that only grow stronger after every re-watch.

Silvera is best known for her excellent Oracles, which embodied the urgency and vitality of mourning in as much as the English language would permit her. Music focuses on memory, and it’s memory that forms the backbone of the breathtaking ‘Halos’.

Silvera holds one of the most distinguished voices around, earmarking a sound that flits between the baroque textures to the more contemporary confections of stagecraft and show. There’s theatre, tapestry, memory, narration, introspection and expression swimming within the voice, earmarking a style that’s as piercing as Bob Dylan’s, yet as powerful as Marianne Faithfull‘s, ‘Halos’ doubles as a history of popular culture as it does honour the present from which it speaks and sings.

What the tune demonstrates is hope, which is necessary as the world opens up after a two and a bit year plague that trapped them in their bedrooms. The song is bursting with possibility, potential, pleasure and fixtures, making it as enjoyable to listen to as it is to watch. Yet Silvera attaches herself well to the visual forum, making her a natural for the realms of post-pandemic symphonic pop iconography.

Where Silvera goes next is anyone’s guess, but this is as good a time as any to discover her back catalogue, exhibiting large expressions of possibility for her and her followers to wash in. Much of her past work honours the Jewish line that ran for their lives, and Oracles offers a stunningly raw insight into the artist as she recovers from loss. Yes, there’s loss in her work, but mostly, there’s happiness and hope. And after losing two years to the COVID-19 pandemic, what everyone needs is a little bit of happiness and hope.

Listen to Silvera’s ‘Halos’ below.