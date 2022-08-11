Post Malone opens up about his "mind-blowing" first meeting with Ozzy Osbourne









US rapper Post Malone has opened up about his first meeting with heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, describing the experience as “absolutely fucking mind-blowing”. The pair’s introduction is captured in Malone’s forthcoming documentary Post Malone: Runaway.

In the footage, Malone is seen chilling backstage before a concert. Osbourne, one of his biggest idols, is sitting in the wings. “Good to see you, how are you? You look great,” the rapper begins, clearly star-struck. “Are you excited?” he asks, shaking the rocker by the hand. “Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Osbourne replies. Malone tries once more: “You ready to party?” Osbourne gives a light chuckle.

Malone later recalled the meeting in a voiceover: “I was nervous meeting him, not as much performing [with him]. Meeting him is terrifying, ’cause, you know, what the fuck do you say to Ozzy Osbourne, you know? ‘I like your pants’!? You have no idea what the fuck to say to him.”

Osbourne would go on to surprise Malone’s fans by appearing onstage seated on a gothic throne. The pair then performed their joint single ‘Take What You Want’, which was released in 2019 and features both Osbourne and Travis Scott.

Scott joined Malone and Osbourne for a live rendition of the track at the 2019 American Music Awards. Post and Ozzy would go on to work together again in 2020, sharing their track ‘I’m A Raid’, which was featured on Osbourne’s Ordinary Man album. Discussing the collaboration, Malone said: “Being able to work with one of the biggest dudes in rock ‘n’ roll history, it’s pretty badass.”

Post Malone released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache back in June. The record featured several big names, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, and The Kid LAROI. You can see footage of Malone’s first meeting with Osbourne below.