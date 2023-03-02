Portugal. The Man unveil new album and share lead single ‘Dummy’









US genre-benders Portugal. The Man are back with a new album, a new single and a string of tour dates. The group have just announced their much-anticipated LP Chris Black Changed My Life – slated for release on June 23rd via Atlantic.

The new album – dedicated to the band’s late friend Chris Black – serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Woodstock and pays tribute to the erstwhile hype-man. It’s been produced by Jeff Bhasker and includes singles such as ‘Thunderdome [W.T.A],’ ‘Summer of Luv,’ ‘Time’s a Fantasy,’ ‘Champ,’ and ‘Anxiety:Clarity’, all of which boast TBC guest features.

‘Dummy’ is the first official single from the forthcoming album and arrives alongside a bizarre music video, which sees long-serving honorary band member Tank Dog roaming snowy landscapes.

Discussing the new single in a recent press statement, John Gourley clarified Portugal. The Man’s ambition to cure the world’s existential dread. “Worried about the impending nuclear war? ‘Dummy’ is an ode to The Cure,” he said. “For all those hopeless doomers out there waxing poetic on the end times while dancing to ‘Boys Don’t Cry’. All my troubles seem so far away. Thank you for waiting, it feels good to be back!”

The band have also announced a string of summer dates, beginning with a performance at the Bonnaroo festival and concluding with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl with Chicano Batman and Say She She. The outing will also include concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in California and New York’s Radio City Music Hall, where they’ll be joined by Thee Sacred Souls.

You can see the full tour schedule, as well as the tracklist for Chris Black Changed My Life, below

Portugal. The Man – Chris Black Changed My Life tracklist:

‘Heavy Games II (feat Jeff Bhasker)’ ‘Grim Generation’ ‘Thunderdome [W.T.A] (feat. ** & **)’ ‘Dummy’ ‘Summer of Luv (feat. **)’ ‘Ghost Town’ ‘Time’s a Fantasy (feat. ** & **)’ ‘Doubt’ ‘Plastic Island’ ‘Champ (feat. **)’ ‘Anxiety:Clarity (feat. **)’

Portugal. The Man: 2023 tour dates

6/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

7/20 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

7/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

8/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl