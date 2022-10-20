Porridge Radio cut ticket prices to help with cost of living crisis









Porridge Radio have announced that a select number of discounted tickets for their upcoming tour have been set aside to help fans struggling to make ends meet in the current economic climate.

The move comes after it was reported that the annual cost of energy bills in the UK are projected to hit £4,347. The financial hardships result from a convergence of factors, but the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine appears to be throwing the largest spanner in the works. Sadly, Prime Minister Liz Truss looks to have added fuel to the flames with a recent U-turn on government support for those in need.

Posting on the band’s Instagram account, Porridge Radio wrote: “In response to the current cost of living crisis, we’ve decided to set aside 30 tickets per show for our headline UK shows to be discounted for people who have not been able to buy tickets due to financial worries. We hope this makes the shows more accessible to those who want to come.

“These tickets will be sold purely on an honour system – we will trust that those who do not need the discount will not use up the limited supply. We are working on very tight margins for this tour, so appreciate people’s honesty.”

They continued: “We’ve done this in response to the current cost of living crisis and seeing online that people are worried about whether they can afford to come to a show. We will also be raising money at shows for food banks across the UK through The Trussell Trust.

“If you’ve already bought a ticket for our tour, we are incredibly, incredibly grateful for your support. We hope you understand that we are trying to accommodate people who would be completely unable to attend otherwise. Please get in touch with us at [email protected] if you have any concerns.”

As the band have pointed out, for example, the code for the Exeter show is PorridgeR50 and is case-sensitive.

The up-and-coming electro band Regressive Left made a similar move last month, captioning their post: “Everything’s shit and we want you to have fun.”

The news comes after many bands, and solo artists have been forced to postpone or abandon their touring plans due to the cost of living crisis in the UK.