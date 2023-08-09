From Jimi Hendrix to Jack Kerouac: The pop culture icons who lived at the Chelsea Hotel









Manhattan’s Chelsea Hotel is one of the most iconic places in New York, immortalised in countless songs, movies and literature. However, many of these stories are based on real life, with the hotel becoming a cultural hub during the 20th century, attracting some of the most famed musicians, writers and artists from across the globe.

While the building welcomed some incredible talents over the years, with Arthur C. Clarke writing 2001: A Space Odyssey in his room and William Burroughs typing up Naked Lunch, it also gave way to much death and destruction. Nancy Spungen, the girlfriend of the Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious, was killed in the bathroom of her room at the Chelsea, and photographer Billy Maynard was beaten to death in his room a few years prior.

Moreover, the hotel has seen multiple residents jump from its windows, overdose on drugs, or spend their dying days there, such was the case of Dylan Thomas. Although some might argue that the Chelsea is cursed, it’s more reasonable to suggest that the hotel was simply a breeding ground for the most bohemian and hedonistic artists, naturally attracting a whirlwind of chaos with every occupant who entered the building. Throughout the decades, many artists have rented out rooms in the iconic building, desperate to stay between the same walls that have hosted some of art’s most celebrated figures.

After the hotel was populated by Beat writers like Burroughs, Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg in the 1950s, the following decade saw the hotel become the centre of New York’s countercultural scene. Andy Warhol and his Factory stars, such as Edie Sedgwick, frequently resided in the hotel, with the artist filming his movie Chelsea Girls there.

The experimental film followed several women that lived in the hotel, inspiring Nico’s song ‘Chelsea Girls’, written by The Velvet Underground’s Lou Reed and Sterling Morrison. The song detailed the drug-addicted residents, with Nico singing lines like “Here’s room five-four-six/ It’s enough to make you sick/ Brigid’s all wrapped up in foil/You wonder if she can uncoil.”

Leonard Cohen also wrote a song about the building, ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’, which recalls his sexual encounter with Janis Joplin. “I remember you well in the Chelsea hotel/ you were talking so brave and so sweet/ giving me head on the unmade bed/ while the limousines wait in the street,” he unforgettably sings. Appearing on his 1974 album New Skin For The Old Ceremony, the song remains one of Cohen’s most beautiful works.

Moreover, Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe resided at the hotel together, with the punk poet once writing how they experienced “a tremendous stroke of luck to land up there… to dwell in this eccentric and damned hotel provided a sense of security as well as a stellar education”. Here, Mapplethorpe took his first photographs, soon becoming one of the most celebrated photographers of all time, renowned for capturing male nudes and BDSM subculture.

Since so many pop culture icons have stayed at the Chelsea Hotel over the years, we have compiled a list of the building’s most influential residents.

