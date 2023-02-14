PONY release new song ‘Très Jolie’









PONY - 'Très Jolie' 3

Canadian grunge-pop duo PONY have been on a roll of producing fuzzy slices of alt-rock bubblegum across the last decade. While their first EP, Crushed, came out all the way back in 2015, the band didn’t release a proper full-length studio album until 2021 with TV Baby.

Put it this way: if you like the poppy and punky tones of bands like Beach Bunny or Charly Bliss, you’ll have a hell of a good time with PONY. Now is the perfect time to jump on the bandwagon too. The group’s second LP, Velveteen, is set to drop later this year. To preview the upcoming LP, PONY have shared their latest single, ‘Très Jolie’.

“’Très Jolie’ is obviously a love song. It’s about falling hard and fast, and allowing your love brain to trick you into believing that you’re in a healthier mental state than you truly are,” the band said in a press release. “I know I tend to hide the ways that I struggle in the beginning of relationships because everything else feels brand new. ‘Très Jolie’ is about the conflicting emotions of falling in love with someone when you don’t quite love yourself yet”.

Spunky, sprightly, and positively infectious, ‘Très Jolie’ is basically the perfect song for a summer that hasn’t come yet. Overflowing with upbeat guitars that could have come straight out of a video game, the track rides high on singer Sam Bielanski’s warm embrace of falling for someone. The song is stuck in some strange time gap, pulling equally from the early days of power pop in the 1980s, the fuzz-heavy grunge of the 1990s, the pop-punk explosion of the 2000s, and the indie rock revolution of the 2010s. That mixture all blends together to make what can only be described as a very modern track.

There isn’t anything particularly revolutionary or awe-inspiring within ‘Très Jolie’: it’s a song about falling in love that hardly goes beyond the surface. But I’m a man that feels like he’s been listening to post-punk on repeat for years at this point. To hear a band joyfully thumb their nose at the dark and angular sounds that most bands are embracing these days feels like a breath of fresh air. ‘Très Jolie’ might not be the best song of 2023, but it does a hell of a lot to reset your senses.

Check out the video for ‘Très Jolie’ down below. Velveteen is set for a May 19th release.