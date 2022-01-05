Police called as hundreds attend an illegal Irish rave









Sometimes, it’s hard to sit still after a Christmas roast. The legs jitter, the eye roll, and the body yearns to dance with a group of colleagues. And so it happened on Boxing Day (or St. Stephen’s Day, as it is known in Ireland), when a group as big as 450 people decided to partake in an illegal rave at Skryne Castle.

Located in County Meath, the castle has long been an Irish hotspot, but due to recent restrictions, it proved an unusual place to party. Since December 19th, bars, clubs and restaurants have been expected to close at 8pm. This, of course, might account for the size of the audience at the “illegal rave”.

Naturally, not everyone was amused by the spectacle, and castle owner Derek Iceton claims that he began to receive calls regarding the event at around 9pm. Many locals felt infuriated by both the noise, and the waft of taxis parading in. “I contacted the guards before myself and the assistant farm manager, Ivan Clarke, went down immediately to see what was happening,” he informed Sunday World.

“To be honest, my priority was to make sure our livestock, primarily the horses were safe, I assumed the guards would deal with everything else – The first thing I saw when I went in was a number of huge, two-three metre canisters of nitrous oxide and also a massive bar that had everything from tequila to Cointreau for sale,” he added. “However it became apparent the guards hadn’t arrived when we got there – so I went in and faced them down.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the Irish vernacular, the “guards” refers to the Garda Síochána, which is how the police in Ireland are known. One of the Gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána responded to reports of an event in Skryne, Co. Meath on Sunday 26th December 2021. Gardaí attended and the crowd dispersed afterwards.”

No arrests have been reported as of the time of print. The event took place on December 26th. An unnamed group were purportedly renting the castle through Airbnb, and according to EDM, audiences were regaled by a famous DJ. Again, the DJ is unknown as of the time of publishing.

Skryne Castle was rented out for rave on Steven,s night pic.twitter.com/NnMrMYUkMK — BluntMan…👌💨💨🇮🇪 LFC..YNWA..🔞 (@BluntMan____) December 30, 2021