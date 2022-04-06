Poliça announce new album 'Madness'









American synth-pop band Poliça have announced their sixth studio album, Madness, which is set to come out on June 3rd via Memphis Industries. To coincide with the news, the band have also released their new single, ‘Alive’.

After previously sharing their new song ‘Rotting’, their first new song in over two years back in February, fans have been gearing up for what’s to come next. Although ‘Rotting’ will not appear on Madness, it seems that ‘Alive’ will.

Speaking about the new material, singer Channy Leaneagh said of the latest song in a statement: “Bad things happen, the fire goes out; even with the best flammables it stays dark until nothing matters becomes the fire itself.” Although somewhat cryptic, it seems that the band is enthusiastic about what’s to come next, just as much as their fans.

With their last release having been put out back in 2020, this is their first album—and music in general—in a while, so it’s interesting to see the changes that may have taken hold. Their new song comes off as ethereal, floaty, and still grounded, with that same electronic pulse that they’re so well known for.

The album was primarily recorded throughout 2020 and 2021, but the current release blends their developing style into the sound they’ve always been so great at representing.

In addition to the new music, the band has also announced a tour to promote the album, with dates all across the United States and Canada. If you want to catch them on tour, all the details can be found below.

Poliça Tour Dates:

April

30 – Midwest Music Fest, Winona, MN

June

9 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

10 – Marble Bar, Detroit, MI

11 – Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, ON

12 – Bar le Ritz, Montreal, QC

13 – Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

16 – Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY

17 – The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

18 – The Black Cat, Washington, DC

19 – The Basement, Columbus, OH