Poet Joy Harjo inaugurated as Bob Dylan Center artist in residence









American poet Joy Harjo has been announced as the first-ever artist in residence at the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The U.S. poet laureate will begin her six-year tenure at the Bob Dylan Center’s grand opening on May 10th. For that duration, she will perform live, present educational programs and curate exhibitions.

Harjo excited declared: “When Bob Dylan stepped forward and made his path of song making, poetry, and storytelling, a path that lit a generation, he opened a creative door for others to find their way to fresh invention and imagining.”

Continuing: “I am one of those who followed. My residency will allow this legacy to be extended to the community, to encourage and share creativity. I am honoured to be part of this new venture.”

Steve Higgins, who oversees operations at the Center, said: “As a poet, musician, playwright and author, Joy Harjo exemplifies artistry and brings light to the world through her work.”

Concluding: “The BDC’s programs and exhibits will explore the creative process and inspire the next generations of artists, and we couldn’t be more honoured that Joy is playing such an important role in helping us to fulfil our mission and establish our future legacy.”

Alongside all of the duties that Harjo will preside over, the Tulsa establishment will also home 100,000 artefacts from the course of his career, all open to the public this May.