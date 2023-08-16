A playlist of every song used in Paul Thomas Anderson movies









Widely regarded as one of the leading figures in world cinema, Paul Thomas Anderson has ignited the artistic interests of fans all over the world. Through vastly influential masterpieces such as Boogie Nights and There Will Be Blood, Anderson changed the American cinematic landscape with innovative works that redefined the boundaries of the medium.

Included by many cinephiles and scholars in the exclusive group of modern auteurs, every single element of Anderson’s unique cinematic vision regularly captivates his contemporaries as well as film students. Ranging from Robert Elswit’s mesmerising cinematography on multiple Anderson films to the immaculate production designs present throughout his work, the American director’s attention to detail contributes to the perfectionism of his oeuvre.

Throughout his career, Anderson has also received widespread acclaim for the brilliant scores he uses for all of his works. His fascination with music has also resulted in different kinds of projects, including music videos for well-known figures such as Thom Yorke and the Haim sisters. Anderson’s collaboration with the latter led to the creation of his latest project, the 2021 coming-of-age work Licorice Pizza which starred Alana Haim.

During an interview with the New Yorker, Anderson explained the origin of the creative partnership behind Licorice Pizza: “I’ve worked with her and her sisters for a number of years now. I contacted them because I liked the music and I offered my services. And I have a collaboration that extends beyond the music videos. I love them as a family. I love their music. And so, we’re very intertwined that way.”

He added: “As a matter of fact, the experience that I’d had making the music videos really informed the type of film that I wanted Licorice Pizza to be. We were always running around the streets of the Valley. We had no money. We had no time. We usually had about ten people on the crew, probably five sometimes. And they were the happiest days I’ve had shooting—so immediate. And they’re such great collaborators; I feed off their energy. And it was that energy that was getting into the script.”

If you’re interested in exploring the complete soundscapes of Anerson’s cinematic creations, we have just the thing for you. The mammoth playlist linked below contains the scores used in Anderson’s features, including the fantastic music for There Will Be Blood which was put together by none other than Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood.

