Playlist: Every song on the ‘Cocaine Bear’ soundtrack









In a year where cinema has been decidedly serious, it’s refreshing to know that films like Cocaine Bear are still out there embracing absurdity in a world gone mad. Thankfully, it does so with a fittingly gaudy soundtrack too.

The movie comes with the following synopsis: “An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.”

Surprisingly directed by The Hunger Games, Scrubs and Love & Mercy star Elizabeth Banks, the film simply looks to offer up a dose of fun in an era where mindless escapism is almost literally what the doctor ordered. And by Far Out’s recent account, it delivered.

The wild tale is based on a true story dating back to 1985 when an American Black Bear inadvertently discovered a giant bag of cocaine, the film decides to deviate away from the facts that followed and offer up a comic exaggeration of the story. All the while, it is backed by a soundtrack that also offers a slew of cheap thrills.

While the instrumental score was crafted by Mark Mothersbaugh who has previously worked with the likes of Wes Anderson on indie hit filled films like Rushmore and The Royal Tennenbaums, the soundtrack is bolstered by anthems for Depeche Mode and the Commodores.

And to celebrate the release, cocaine’s own self-proclaimed Dr Seuss, Pusha T, offered up his own new track: ‘White Lines (Cocaine Bear Remix)’. It all makes for a heady concoction, and we’ve compiled it in a playlist below.

‘Cocaine Bear’ soundtrack:

Jefferson Starship – ‘Jane’

Scandal feat. Patty Smyth – ‘The Warrior’

Slim Whitman – ‘Love Song of the Waterfall’

Jeffrey Osborne – ‘On the Wings of Love’

Commodores – ‘Too Hot Ta Trot’

Berlin – ‘No More Words’

Depeche Mode – ‘Just Can’t Get Enough (The Math Cluc Remix)’

Pusha T – ‘White Lines (Cocaine Bear Remix)’

Young Goose – ‘Pyro (Dizzy Spells Remix)’

Kathe Dee – ‘Trail Of Tears’