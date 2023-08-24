The Placebo song that made Brian Molko “very proud”









The nasal and androgynous voice of Brian Molko first appeared in 1994 after he co-founded Placebo with bassist Stefan Olsdal. Following a short stint with Robert Schultzberg on the drums, the pair landed on their first stable beat-keeper with Steve Hewitt. With this classic lineup, Placebo would rise rapidly to national prominence in the tailwind of their first single, ‘Bruise Pristine’, released as a split single with Soup, a labelmate at Fierce Panda.

After signing to Caroline Records in 1996, the band arrived with their highly influential eponymous debut album. The album saw the band emerge onto the global platform, reaching fifth on the UK Albums Chart buoyed by a bounty of singles, including ‘Nancy Boy’ and ‘Come Home’.

Most notably, Placebo’s early work attracted the attention of David Bowie, who duly befriended the band and invited them on tour with him in early 1996. Alongside Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins, The Cure’s Robert Smith, Lou Reed and several others, Placebo were invited to perform at Bowie’s 50th birthday celebrations at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Placebo began work on their second album with the wind in their sails and Bowie on board to collaborate on its title track and fourth single, ‘Without You I’m Nothing’. The 1998 album is widely regarded as Placebo’s masterpiece, housing ‘Pure Morning’, ‘You Don’t Care About Us’, ‘Every You Every Me’ and ‘The Crawl’.

While Molko is undoubtedly proud of the album as a whole and the band’s chance to work alongside one of the 20th century’s finest creative minds, the non-single cut ‘My Sweet Place’ marks a deeply personal highlight.

During a 1999 interview with Rock Sound, Molko explained that the song is a poignant reflection on “a romance with a substance and a romance with a person, and they both ended very, very tragically. One day somebody wrote a message on the wall of my room: ‘My gentle prince, you are the only.’ The relationship ended disastrously because the person in question is almost dead.”

Discussing the track further in a 1998 conversation with Sally Stratton, Molko revealed why he’s particularly proud of the subdued, mournful song. “I’m very proud of ‘My Sweet Prince’ because I managed to get… I’ve never used the word baby in a song before, and I managed to get fuck and baby in the same verse, and I’m very, very proud of that”.

He added: “You know, it’s kind of funny, you know, we can sort of like follow a song called ‘Pure Morning’ on our album with ‘Brick Shithouse’, you know, so it seems to me it’s not a desire to shock, it’s a desire to get a point across basically and to not mince words really.”

Listen to Placebo’s ‘My Sweet Place’ below.