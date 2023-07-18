Placebo singer Brian Molko investigated by Italian police following on-stage remarks









Placebo frontman Brian Molko is at the centre of an investigation by Italian police after calling their Prime Minster Giorgia Meloni a “fascist” and a “racist” during a recent concert in the Turin region.

The comments were made by Molko during a performance last week at the Sonic Park festival in Stupinigi. During the show, the Placebo singer told the crowd: “Giorgia Meloni, piece of shit, fascist, racist.” Videos of his outburst were later shared on social media.

Meloni is the leader of the Brothers of Italy party and took charge of the European country after a victorious result in last year’s election. The political party was formed in 2012 and has populist right-wing roots.

Under the Italian criminal code, an individual may be fined up to €5,000 ($5,600) for making remarks that “publicly defames the Republic” such as members of the government.

Placebo’s management have been contacted for comment by Far Out.

Meanwhile, at a recent performance at Dublin’s 3Arena on June 26th, Molko abruptly halted proceedings to call out a large number of attendees who appeared more interested in filming the event rather than living in the moment. Placebo adhere to a strict no-phone policy at their concerts, owing to the singer’s outrage.

During the fourth song of the band’s set, the 2022 track ‘Hugz’, Molko stopped playing to remind fans of the policy.

Watch footage from Placebo’s performance at the Sonic Park festival below.

See more During the Stupinigi Sonic Park, the Placebo lead singer Brian Molko calls PM Giorgia Meloni 'racist, fascist', concluding 'fuck you'.



July 11, 2023 pic.twitter.com/eqmJLcH4Qp — Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics 🇮🇹 (@CrazyItalianPol) July 12, 2023