Placebo postpone Mexico gig after pulling North America tour









Alternative rock band Placebo have been forced to postpone their Mexico City tour date, citing “visa and logistical issues”. This comes after the band cancelled their entire North American tour, stating that they were “devastated” and claiming this was due to “issues beyond our control”.

Placebo were due to begin playing in Canada at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Sunday, September 4th, however, just two days before, fans were alerted that the whole tour would be cancelled.

The band issued a statement on Twitter which read: “We are truly very sorry to announce that, despite our best efforts to resolve ongoing logistical issues which have largely caused the postponement of our North American tour, we sadly have no choice but to also move our Mexico City show….into 2023. We really had hoped to give you better news. It is devastating for us and we know it is for you.”

The band will announce new dates in the near future, giving the fans the option to hold onto tickets or claim a refund. They said: “We are so disappointed and frustrated and so very sorry to let our US fans down after waiting so patiently for us to come and play for you”.

The band concluded: “We are doing everything we can to reschedule the tour as soon as possible and we will announce the rescheduled dates soon.”

If all things go to plan, the band will be touring Europe at the beginning of October, beginning in Frankfurt.