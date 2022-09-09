PJ Harvey to release a huge 'B-Sides, Demos and Rarities' collection









In 2020, British musician PJ Harvey began releasing demo versions of her studio albums, which according to her website, “celebrate[s] every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford[s] a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times.”

Beginning with Dry, Harvey has released demo versions of every album except her seminal Rid of Me and her John Parish collaborations. However, the artist has announced that she will be releasing an additional 59-track box set to complete her archival project.

Entitled B-Sides, Demos and Rarities, the album will contain some previously unheard Rid of Me demos, alongside plenty of other tracks, including her cover of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ ‘Red Right Hand.’

Harvey released a statement upon the news, saying: “To have this collection of songs released to the world means a great deal to me. For every album song I have written there have been accompanying brother-sister songs that for many reasons don’t quite have their place in the world at that time, but do find their way eventually, and are no less important for being later.”

The massive compilation will be available to buy in a three-CD or six-LP form, making it a must have for die-hard Harvey fans. 14 of the tracks have never been heard before, thus, to tease the boxset, Harvey has released three of these unreleased demos: ‘Dry’, ‘Missed’, and ‘Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name’.

Harvey also said: “Some of these lesser-known works are closer to my heart. Now having all these works collected and released together in their own right feels at last to give them the place in the world they deserve. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I do.”

Tracklisting:

1. ‘Dry – Demo’

2. ‘Man-Size – Demo’

3. ‘Missed – Demo’

4. ‘Highway 61 Revisited – Demo’

5. ‘Me Jane – Demo’

6. ‘Daddy’

7. ‘Lying In The Sun’

8. ‘Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name’

9. ‘Darling Be There’

10. ‘Maniac’

11. ‘One Time Too Many’

12. ‘Harder’

13. ‘Naked Cousin’

14. ‘Losing Ground’

15. ‘Who Will Love Me Now’

16. ‘Why D’ya Go To Cleveland’

17. ‘Instrumental #1’

18. ‘The Northwood’

19. ‘The Bay’

20. ‘Sweeter Than Anything’

21. ‘Instrumental #3’

22. ‘The Faster I Breathe The Further I Go’ (4 Track Version)

23. ‘Nina in Ecstasy 2’

24. ‘Rebecca’

25. ‘Instrumental #2’

26. ‘This Wicked Tongue’

27. ‘Memphis’

28. ’30’

29. ’66 Promises’

30. ‘As Close As This’

31. ‘My Own Private Revolution’

32. ‘Kick It To The Ground’ (4 Track)

33. ‘The Falling’

34. ‘The Phone Song’

35. ‘Bows & Arrows’

36. ‘Angel’

37. ‘Stone’

38. ’97°’

39. ‘Dance’

40. ‘Cat On The Wall – Demo’

41. ‘You Come Through – Demo’

42. ‘Uh Huh Her – Demo’

43. ‘Evol – Demo’

44. ‘Wait’

45. ‘Heaven’

46. ‘Liverpool Tide’

47. ‘The Big Guns Called Me Back Again’

48. ‘The Nightingale’

49. ‘Shaker Aamer’

50. ‘Guilty – Demo’

51. ‘I’ll Be Waiting – Demo’

52. ‘Homo Sappy Blues – Demo’

53. ‘The Age Of The Dollar – Demo’

54. ‘The Camp’

55. ‘An Acre Of Land’

56. ‘The Crowded Cell’

57. ‘The Sandman – Demo’

58. ‘The Moth – Demo’

59. ‘Red Right Hand’