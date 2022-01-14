PJ Harvey's 'The Hope Six Demolition Project' set for reissue









Queen of British Alt-rock, PJ Harvey, has announced the reissue of her ninth studio album Hope Six Demolition Project.

The 2016 album was originally recorded in Somerset House, London, in front of a live audience as part of a custom-built art installation. Upon its release in 2016, it was a commercial success as it launched to number one on the UK Albums Chart and received a nomination for a Grammy Award. The material from the album would later make up the bulk of her tracklist as she toured the world from late 2016 into 2017.

The title of the album references the HOPE VI project in the USA; a public housing improvement operation that looks to rebuild public housing in poorer areas of the country. This programme is close to PJ Harvey’s heart as she has looked to promote social housing standards for the poor.

The release will be the latest instalment in a run of re-releases for PJ Harvey following reissues of her albums White Chalk and A Woman a Man Walked By, a project that saw her collaborate with producer John Parish.

Let England Shake is set to be next in the reissue campaign with its release scheduled for January 28th, 2022 with The Hope Six Demolition Project Reissue to follow in March ahead of the release of her narrative poem entitled ‘Orlam’ which is written in the dialect of her hometown of Dorset; this small novel-length publication is set for release in April.

This week PJ Harvey has announced that the new reissue will arrive along with The Hope Six Demolition Project – Demos on March 11th, 2022.

Listen to a demo version of ‘The Wheel’ below.