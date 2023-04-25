PJ Harvey set to release comeback single: ‘A Child’s Question, August’









PJ Harvey has revealed that she is set to release a new single, ‘A Child’s Question, August’.

After previously hinting that new music is on its way, the star finally announced that her comeback track is set to arrive on Wednesday, April 26th. The song will be her first new solo music since her 2016 LP, The Hope Six Demolition Project.

She has previously hinted that she has recently been heavily inspired by both the work of Jonny Greenwood and Bob Dylan’s epic 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways. With details currently very sparse regarding her forthcoming release, it remains to be seen which direction PJ Harvey will take.

Her most recent musical output was her soundtrack work alongside the composer Tim Phillips for the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters. It would seem that this experience inspired her to get back in the studio in a solo capacity.

To launch the new track, Harvey shared a clip of the accompanying music video directed by Steve Gullick to Twitter. Gullick is known for his previous work with Alison Moyet and Marlon Williams.

See more PJ Harvey's new song 'A Child’s Question, August' is out this Wednesday April 26th. Pre-save here https://t.co/Tx8mfeO3nT



Here's a clip from the accompanying music video directed by #SteveGullick. pic.twitter.com/zym1cZgDuH — PJ Harvey (@PJHarveyUK) April 24, 2023