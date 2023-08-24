How vegan pizza almost cost Jennifer Coolidge ‘The White Lotus’ role









Jennifer Coolidge, celebrated for her supporting roles in Legally Blonde and American Pie, is an actor that has a talent for leaving a lasting mark on audiences. However, her distinctive comedic timing and undeniable on-screen presence didn’t secure her household name status until 2021, but her appearance in HBO’s The White Lotus gave her career a deserved second wind.

Following various wealthy and privileged Americans vacationing at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii, the show was a bitingly satirical takedown of the liberal elite. Created by actor and screenwriter Mike White, who audiences will most likely remember from playing Mr Schneebly in School of Rock, The White Lotus boasted an excellent ensemble cast – with Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid fast becoming a fan favourite.

Coolidge was so embraced by audiences, in fact, that she was the only character to return for the second season, which transported the story to a new White Lotus site, this time in Sicily. Coolidge’s character was a bonafide hit, adding to the growing audience awareness of her that she claims an appearance in an Ariana Grande music video kickstarted. However, Coolidge nearly turned down the HBO opportunity – and recently explained why.

In an intimate chat on the Los Angeles Times podcast, The Envelope, Coolidge shared how, despite the universal acclaim her portrayal received, she was adamant that she wouldn’t participate in the show. “I almost blew it. I almost didn’t take that job,” she candidly told host Yvonne Villarreal. The root of her hesitation? Personal insecurities that amplified during the pandemic lockdown. “I had eaten so many vegan pizzas over Covid,” she confessed. Although she laughed about it, it’s clear that the effect of the global pandemic on her was no joke. Like many of us, the isolation led to some routines and habits that, in turn, hindered our return to ‘normality’ once the lockdown was lifted.

It wasn’t just about the vegan pizzas, of course. The emotional weight of the pandemic had taken a toll, and she felt out of touch both physically and mentally. “I’m not doing that. I’m not going to Hawaii. I’m not going like this,” she emphasised, alluding to her feelings of being emotionally unprepared and unhappy with her physical appearance.

Coolidge recounted her conversation with series creator White: “I was just so naive when that phone call came in. Mike was like, ‘Remember I told you about that script I was writing about the rich people on vacation?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘Well, HBO wants to do it.'” Despite showing enthusiasm to the director, internally, Coolidge had different plans. “I was just like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing it, I’m not doing that.'”

Luckily for Coolidge, White and fans around the world, she relented. Looking back now, she appreciates just how much of a lucky break The White Lotus was for her: “How bummed I would have been if I had stuck to my stupid way of thinking!” When asked if she had any regrets, she responded: “My only regret was just how long I entertained not doing that job.”