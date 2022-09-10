Pixar confirm 'Inside Out' sequel









Fans of Pixar were sent into a meltdown at the D23 Expo yesterday as it was confirmed that one of the most coveted titles the studio has released to date, 2015’s Inside Out, is getting a sequel. The announcement was made during an animation panel at the Expo, and nobody saw it coming.

Famously, Inside Out follows the five anthropomorphic emotions inside the young girl’s brain, Riley. The movie had a stellar cast featuring Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Bill Hader as Fear, Lewis Black as Anger, and Mindy Kaling as Disgust.

Set for release in Summer 2024, the sequel is to be directed by Kelsey Mann, with the screenplay written by Meg LeFauve. The new film centres around a teenage Riley and the new experiences and emotions this chapter of her life brings.

After Inside Out was released back in 2015, the president of Pixar, Jim Morris, indicated that the studio would opt for creating new original titles over sequels to existing films, but now, they’ve revisited one of their most successful titles, as the demand for it is as high as ever.

Discussing the importance of Inside Out and why it is an essential film about mental health, Far Out’s Calum Russell wrote: “Well reflecting on how an individual can get stuck avoiding their emotions, causing them to spiral into anxiety and depression, through its well-conceived narrative Inside Out demonstrates how it’s OK to be angry or upset from time to time if this is a true reflection of yourself.”

Concluding: “Though, as the film’s moving finale suggests, it is easy to get over such periods of monumental change or hardship by finding a resolution to one’s pain, a challenge that can only be solved when accessing our true range of feelings. Then, only with the help of the appropriate support from others and the benefit of time, can we work to resolve the hardest moments in our life, answering the problem from within instead of bottling our frustrations to breaking point.”

