Pip Blom release new single ‘Tiger’









After two years out of the studio, indie pop band Pip Blom have returned with their latest single ‘Tiger’. This marks the first new music to come from the Amsterdam foursome since their 2021 album Welcome Break.

The band’s next proper studio album is being produced by Dave McCracken, who has previously worked with former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown as well as the indie band Sports Team. When talking about the song, the frontman had boasted about their shift in direction, telling DIY: “It’s my favourite song off the album, and quite different to what we’ve done before. I don’t want to sound arrogant, and I find these things quite difficult to say about my own tracks, but it’s quite an earworm!”.

The track predominantly features keyboards, which is set to be a running theme throughout most of the band’s upcoming album. Pip Blom welcomed the new approach to songwriting, going on to say, “It’s good to surprise people with a new sound, and though it still sounds like a Pip Blom track, it feels like it’s from a different source. I wanted to be bold and do something new”.

In addition to the new music, the band are set to announce an upcoming tour of the UK shortly. As of yet, there has been no release date set for the new album.