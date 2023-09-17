Pioneering filmmaker Sir Horace Ové dies at 86









The pioneering filmmaker Sir Horace Ové, known for the likes of Pressure and Reggae, has died at the age of 86.

His son, the visual artists Zak Ové, announced the news on social media, writing: “Our loving father Horace, took his last breathe at 4.30 this morning, while sleeping peacefully. I hope his spirit is free now after many years of suffering with Alzheimer’s.”

Adding: “You are forever missed, and forever loved. Rest in Peace Pops, and thank you for everything.” This message was met with an outpouring of grief and love from both those who knew him, and the fans of his pioneering work.

The director was Born in Trinidad and Tobago in 1936 before travelling to the UK in 1960 in order to study painting, photography and interior design. He eventually settled in London and found a home for his artistic talents in the film industry.

Alongside his artistry, Ové was also a keen political advocate. He endeavoured to support equality with his work, and in 1976, Pressure became what is now known as the first Black British feature-length film.

The movie starred relatively unknown actors and created an organic look at Windrush culture. It came with the following official synopsis: “A British-born younger son of an immigrant family from Trinidad finds himself adrift between two cultures.”

His work illuminated the life of immigrants and their assimilation, noted for its heart and sincerity. He also worked on several documentary features, and he was eventually knighted for his services to British cinema in 2022.