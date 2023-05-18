Exploring the pioneering career and enduring legacy of Grace Jones









Many iconic artists have informed the current pop landscape, from the glamorously innovative David Bowie to the pioneering talents of Madonna. Then there’s Grace Jones, who exerted monumental influence over pop culture through the 1970s and 1980s. However, her importance is often not adequately explored, for her talents were so multitudinous. Finding success as a model, musician, actor and general style icon, Jones utilised various mediums as a mode of expression, demonstrating a boldness to rewrite stereotypes and push the boundaries of what it means to be a female artist.

According to Lady Gaga (via Hit), one of the 21st century’s most successful popstars, “There’s nobody I love more than Grace Jones. She’s like my personal Jesus.” Jones’ influence is evident within the personas concocted by many current artists, from Janelle Monáe to Rihanna. The multi-talented star is well-known for her pioneering adoption of androgyny, creating a unique look that played into both masculine and feminine stereotypes.

However, before she found fame, Jones lived under the oppressive influence of her grandparents in Jamaica, which she credits for shaping her intense persona. In her autobiography, Miss Grace Jones, she explained, “The scary character comes from male authority within my religious family. They had that first, and subliminally I took that on. I was shit-scared of them.”

After moving to New York as a teenager, her striking looks, defined by uniquely sharp features, quickly captured the attention of a model scout, who signed Jones to an agency. In the early stages of her career, she balanced theatre studies with go-go dancing before moving to Paris to further her modelling pursuits. Soon enough, Jones began to rise within the modelling industry, although she has recalled experiencing frequent racism during this time.

Determined not to let these experiences prevent her from becoming successful, she worked hard, eventually becoming one of the most popular models of the period. However, due to her keen interest in performance, Jones launched herself into a music career, becoming an icon of the 1970s disco scene.

Jones could often be found at famous disco clubs, such as Studio 54, dancing the night away with friends or lovers. In 1977, she secured a deal with Island Records, which released her debut album, Portfolio, that same year. However, disco fizzled out in the coming years, with Jones reinventing her sound to incorporate a breadth of genres, such as funk and reggae, as well as involving herself in the burgeoning new wave movement.

Meanwhile, her look was constantly evolving, and her then-boyfriend, Jean-Paul Goude, an art director and photographer, worked closely with Jones. He was responsible for taking some of the most memorable images of the star, such as the cover of Island Life and the seminal 1981 album Nightclubbing. Discussing the creation of the album cover, Goude explained (via The Guardian), “I wanted to focus on Grace’s masculinity – to use what other people thought an embarrassment, and turn it around to her advantage. I wanted to create – with her, of course – a new character. It went beyond just a haircut, it was an attitude. It was new and strong and ambiguous. You didn’t know if it was a man trying to be a girl or a girl trying to be a man. It was a revolution.”

In the 1980s, Jones also began acting, starring in movies such as Conan the Destroyer and, most famously, A View to a Kill. She played a Bond villain, her steely appearance working perfectly. Jones became known for her tough persona, even striking television presenter Russel Hartley when he made unnecessarily rude remarks and turned his back on her. Jones has never been one to let others walk over her or treat her as less than others, a personal ethos that bleeds through her work and has inspired a generation of artists since.

Whether Jones was covering show tunes like ‘Tomorrow’ from Annie, giving it a unique danceable twist or revelling in suggestive lyrics such as “Pull up to my bumper baby/ And drive it in between,” she constantly explored new musical ideas. Jones’ musical impact is often overlooked, yet, she was wildly progressive, pairing her distinctive strong vocals with a fabulous mix of genres. Even when covering Joy Division’s ‘She’s Lost Control’, or Iggy Pop’s ‘Nightclubbing’, Jones provided something entirely different and captivating. Who would’ve thought the Joy Division’s moody track could be transformed into a fantastic reggae-inspired cut?

After releasing 1989’s Bulletproof Heart, Jones abandoned music until 2008’s Hurricane, although she has not released a new record since. These days, Jones occasionally performs live and has collaborated with other artists, such as Beyonce and Gorillaz. She also curated the 27th Meltdown Festival, making her the first black woman to do so.

Jones is a true icon who has never let herself be defined by one medium or style. In a constant state of evolution, Jones has always remained powerful and innovative, and it’s hard to imagine where modern pop music would be without her enduring influence.