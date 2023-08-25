The Pink Floyd song about Rick Wright’s “constant fear of dying”









For all of their musical brilliance, one element that made Pink Floyd so essential during their peak was their grasp of vital human subjects. When their supposed peers in the prog-rock genre were writing fantastical journeys into science fiction and other prominent bands were becoming deeply ensconced in the notion of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, Pink Floyd continued to refine their craft. Accordingly, they tapped into arguably the era’s most profound creative area.

Namely, this period produced 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon and its follow-up, Wish You Were Here. Whilst both are incredible albums in their own right, the former takes the crown as the group’s ultimate achievement. Musically, The Dark Side of the Moon is a masterclass of a concept album, and thematically, it couldn’t be more substantial. As the quartet had been in the industry for nearly a decade at this point and had a wealth of life experience, including the departure of original frontman Syd Barrett due to his extreme mental health decline, they cover a lot of bases, including insanity, ageing, and appropriately, death.

Regarding the morbid subject of death, one of the album’s finest exhibits, ‘The Great Gig in the Sky’, covers the topic with expressionistic verve. Written by keyboardist Rick Wright, the song is about the natural arc of life, with it gradually morphing into death. This explains the intensity of the first half, where the protagonist youthfully refuses to “go gently into that good night”, in an apparent reference to the Dylan Thomas poem.

Mirroring the trajectory of life is also why the second half is much gentler, as the person is now passing away and accepts the inevitable. Speaking to Mojo in 1998, Wright explained how his “constant fear of dying” inspired him to write the song. He said: “For me, one of the pressures of being in the band was this constant fear of dying because of all the travelling we were doing in planes and on the motorways in America and in Europe.”

Interestingly, most of the tracks had working titles when the band were recording The Dark Side of the Moon. They referred to ‘The Great Gig in the Sky’ as ‘The Religious Section’ or ‘The Mortality’. Famously, the final version features the wailing vocals of Clare Torry, whose performance is one of the most timeless aspects of the entire record.

However, at its inception, the track was simply a piano sequence composed by Wright, which no one knew how to approach. Then, as the album slowly came together, it was turned into a fully-fledged piece, with David Gilmour adding his slide guitar and Torry finishing it with her impassioned vocals.

Wright told Uncut in June 2003: “I went away and came up with this piece, and everyone liked the chord sequence. It was a question of ‘What do we do with it?’ and we decided to get someone to sing. Clare Torry came in and she thought we were going to give her the top line and lyrics. We said, ‘Just busk it.’ She was terrified – ‘I don’t know what to do.’ ‘Just go in and improvise.’ Which she did, and out came this extraordinary, wonderful vocal.”

He concluded: “I didn’t, when I wrote it, think, ‘This is all about death,’ cos I don’t think I would have written that chord structure. I get so excited when I hear Clare singing. For me, it’s not necessarily death. I hear terror and fear and huge emotion, in the middle bit especially, and the way the voice blends with the band. The way it was mixed helps.”

Revisit the song below.