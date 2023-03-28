Pink Floyd set for two top 10 UK album chart entries









Pink Floyd are set to have two albums enter the UK top 10 this week.

The band are celebrating the 50-year anniversary of their classic album The Dark Side of the Moon with a remastered reissue of the record alongside a Live at Wembley 1974 record, both of which are likely to chart in the top 10 this week.

While Lana Del Rey looks like she will secure the number one spot thanks to the release of her new L, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon – Live at Wembley 1974 presently sits in fourth place.

Meanwhile, the remastered version of The Dark Side of the Moon sits in ninth place. The original album itself also lingers in the top 100 of the UK’s Official Album Chart as it has done for the last 546 weeks, making it one of the most commercially successful albums in history.

The album has now sold over 45 million copies globally with these new additions only bolstering the success further. It was the band’s eighth studio album and their highest charting by some distance.

Later this year, in May, former bandmember and founder, Roger Waters, is also set to release his own remastering of the album. Drummer Nick Mason has described Waters’ effort as “annoyingly […] absolutely brilliant.”