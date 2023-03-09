The Pink Floyd album Roger Waters called “embarrassing”









Pink Floyd are rightfully considered one of the greatest bands to ever do it. However, by no stretch of the imagination did they leave behind a faultless oeuvre once they split, and mistakes were made along their journey. For Roger Waters, one album, in particular, represents a low point in their canon, and he disregarded the creation as “embarrassing”.

The album in question is 1970’s Atom Heart Mother, a record sandwiched between Ummagumma and Meddle in the Pink Floyd story. They were at a fascinating place in their career, and although it was their third LP without Syd Barrett’s presence, the band was still yet to fully discover their new identity, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. While they’d established themselves as a successful group, who consistently charted commercially and dazzled the critics of the day, their collection lacked an opus since Barrett’s departure.

Atom Heart Mother marked the end of the band’s relationship with producer Norman Smith, who had worked closely with them on their work up to that point. However, following the end of the recording process, Pink Floyd knew it was time to move on and start a new chapter of their career without Smith’s influence.

At the time of recording the album, their creativity was at an all-time low, and as a result, the making of Atom Heart Mother was elongated. They also brought Ron Geesin to their camp, who received a songwriting credit on the title track, but he was shocked by the hostile atmosphere within the studio, which poisoned the record.

He later reflected on the experience in the book, The Flaming Cow: The Making of Pink Floyd’s Atom Heart Mother: “When we did Atom Heart Mother, they were at their lowest point of creativity.” Geesin added, “They were pretty exhausted, and they didn’t really know where to go. It just happened that I was on the spot around that time.”

Ultimately, the album is a reminder of a difficult time in the band’s history, with Waters saying in the 1980s (via The Times): “Atom Heart Mother is a good case, I think, for being thrown into the dustbin and never listened to by anyone ever again.” Meanwhile, Mark Blake’s book, The Inside Story of Pink Floyd, quotes Waters as saying of the LP, “A really awful and embarrassing record”.

Typically, David Gilmour and Waters would be unable to even agree on the weather. However, they share the same thoughts on Atom Heart Mother, with Gilmour telling MOJO Magazine in 2001: “Atom Heart Mother was a good idea, but it was dreadful. I listened to that album recently: God, it’s shit, possibly our lowest point artistically. It sounds like we didn’t have any idea between us, but we became much more prolific after it.”

Thankfully, Atom Heart Mother was only a road bump for Pink Floyd on their journey. While their famous experimental edge hindered this album, if it wasn’t for that artistic streak, they’d have never created bodies of work as crucial and pioneering as Meddle or The Dark Side Of The Moon. Waters may find it an “embarrassing” collection of songs, but Atom Heart Mother played a critical role in the evolution of Pink Floyd.