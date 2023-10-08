Picasso painting in London could sell for £98m









A colourful Pablo Picasso artwork titled Femme A La Montre is poised to sell at a New York auction, with experts estimating its value to exceed $120million (£98million).

The bold, iconic 1932 painting showcases Picasso’s enduring fascination with his “golden muse,” Marie-Therese Walter, who was the subject of numerous remarkable works throughout the artist’s most prolific years.

This particular artwork is currently owned by art patron and collector Emily Fisher Landau and will soon be on public display at Sotheby’s as part of an exhibition featuring various paintings from Ms. Fisher Landau’s extensive collection.

Remarkably, this Picasso piece became a part of her collection in 1968, not long after she began her journey as a top-flight art collector.

Alongside this pricey piece by the controversial Spanish painter in Landau’s collection are works by Andy Warhol, Edward Ruscha, Jasper Johns, Willem de Kooning and Robert Rauschenberg.

Rauschenberg’s 1962 silkscreen painting titled Sundog is estimated to fetch between $8m and $12m at auction.

The collection has already toured in Dubai and Hong Kong and is set to stop at Paris, Taipei and Los Angeles before the sale at Sotheby’s in New York in November. The entire collection could sell for upwards of £327m ($400m).