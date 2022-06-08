Phoenix announce world tour and share new video









French indie legends Phoenix have shared the music video for their new single ‘Alpha Zulu’ and announced a lengthy run of dates in North America and Europe.

The track is one of the band’s more electronic leaning cuts, featuring a catchy synth line that is more akin to something you’d expect in the EDM genre. However, the song builds into a heady mesh that has you press repeat instantly, with frontman Thomas Mars‘ performance one of his catchiest in a long time.

Per an official statement, ‘Alpha Zulu‘ sets a precedent for the overall sound of Phoenix’s new album, heavily hinting at “bold new sonic horizons”. The video was directed by Pascal Teixeira and features the portraits of a host of historical figures, such as the composer Mozart singing along to the song. The concept was devised by the band, Emma Besson and Louis Bes.

Alongside the video, the band announced their tour, during which they will be supported by New Yorker synth-pop outfit, Porches. Tickets go on sale this Friday and can be accessed here.

Check out the Phoenix’s 2022 tour dates below.

Phoenix 2022 tour dates:

June

08 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera In The City

10 – Lyon, France – Nuits de Fourviere

11 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

September

06 – St. Paul, Minnesota, US –Palace Theatre *

07 – Chicago, Illinois, US – Aragon Ballroom *

09 – New York City, New York, US – Radio City Music Hall *

10 – New Haven, Connecticut, US – Westville Music Bowl *

13 – Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner *

15 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US – The Fillmore *

16 – Washington D.C., US – Anthem *

17-18 – Atlanta, Georgia, US – Music Midtown

19 – Nashville, Tennessee, US – Ryman Auditorium *

20 – Indianapolis, Indiana, US – Egyptian Room *

22 – St. Louis, Missouri, US – The Pageant *

23 – Bentonville, Arkansas, US – FOR_MAT Festival

October

06 – Los Angeles, California, US – YouTube Theater *

07 – Berkeley, California, US – Greek Theatre *

10 – Denver, Colorado, US – Mission Ballroom *

12 – Kansas City, Missouri, US – Arvest Bank Theatre *

14-16 – Austin, Texas, US – ACL

18 – Mexico City, Brazil – Pepsi Center

November

16 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

18 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz Club

20 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

29 – Paris, France – Olympia

