Phoenix tease new album









Phoenix fans won’t have to wait in anticipation for much longer. The band have announced that they are now “done in the studio” and have “new music coming”.

The French indie band, who recently returned with the single, ‘Alpha Zulu’, have been hard at work on their seventh album. It will serve as the follow-up to 2017’s Ti Amo and has been described by the group as a “weird Frankenstein of an album”.

According to a recent press release, ‘Alpha Zulu’ foreshadows the sound of Phoenix’s upcoming album while hinting at “bold new sonic horizons.”

The exciting update on the band’s seventh studio album came in the form of a tweet posted by the group yesterday. The band wrote, “Done in the studio – new music coming”, captioning a video of bassist Deck d’Arcy playing a riff in a recording room.

Phoenix shared the music video for their latest single in June, along with details of a North American and European tour. It begins on September 6th at St. Paul’s Palace Theatre in Minnesota, US, before wrapping up at Paris’ Olympia venue on November 29th.

Last year, the four-piece shared a standalone single titled ‘Identical’. According to singer Thomas Mars, the track, released as part of the On The Rocks soundtrack, will find company on a forthcoming album “somehow”. At present, it’s uncertain whether ‘Identical will feature in the upcoming Ti Amo follow-up.

At the time of the single’s release last year, Mars offered an update on what the band’s upcoming album might sound like. “There’s no coherence, and it’s a little bit like our first record, maybe, United, which had songs that would explore heavy metal and then country music.” Adding: “This is the same sort of weird Frankenstein of an album.”

At present, Phoenix have not confirmed a title or release date for the upcoming album. Listen to Phoenix’s latest single, ‘Alpha Zulu’, below.