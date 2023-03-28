Phoebe Bridgers presents Taylor Swift with iHeartRadio Innovator award









Taylor Swift has been awarded the iHeartRadio Innovator award, receiving the recognition at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles last night (March 27th). Phoebe Bridgers took on the responsibility of presenting the award to Swift and paid her respects to the singer in the process.

Bridgers revealed that she found Swift’s music while listening to country radio with her mother. “I heard a girl not much older than me singing a song about her own life, and that song was really good,” Bridgers said. “Taylor has always told the truth. She’s written songs from exactly where she is.”

She added: “Her music shifted genre in the same way life does — in the same way being 16 is totally incomparable to being 18, 22, 25, 28. I’m grateful that I’ve grown up in a world with Taylor Swift in it. Or, ‘The World (Taylor’s Version)’.”

Swift herself opened up about the kind of growth she experience throughout her career as a young person. “I really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had have led me to my good ideas,” she said. “You have to give yourself permission to fail.”

Swift added: “I try as hard as I can not to fail cause it’s embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too. So go easy on yourselves, and make the right choices that feel right for you, and someday someone might think that you’ve been innovative. Thank you so much for this.”