Phoebe Bridgers re-releases ‘Waiting Room’ on Bandcamp for charity









Phoebe Bridgers has dominated the indie scene since the release of Punisher in 2020. Now, the singer-songwriter has travelled back to the beginning by re-releasing ‘Waiting Room’ on Bandcamp for charity.

The track is one of the oldest of her career and first appeared on a compilation album in 2015, curated by Lost Ark, a recording studio. However, it was recently taken off Spotify, much to the dismay of fans, who coveted ‘Waiting Room’ as one of Bridgers’ best early releases. She even played the track as part of her set on KEXP in 2018, a testament to its status as a fan favourite.

Written when the singer was just 16, ‘Waiting Room’ contains classic Bridgers lines such as “If you were a waiting room, I would never see a doctor/ I would sit there with my first aid kit and bleed.”

Bridgers has surprised fans by uploading the track to Bandcamp, where it is available for purchase. All proceeds will go to the Music Will nonprofit organisation, which aids music education. Music Will advocates for better teacher training and helps to provide free instruments and education for children across America.

Meanwhile, Bridgers has been touring as part of Boygenius following the release of their debut album, The Record, earlier this year. She has also performed as a support act for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, joining the singer on stage for renditions of ‘Nothing New’ and ‘All Too Well’.

Listen to the song below.