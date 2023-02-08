Phoebe Bridgers protests Margaret Court in Melbourne









Phoebe Bridgers doesn’t pull any punches when writing songs. Bridgers had described her own music as “candid, multi-dimensional, slyly psychedelic, and full of heart”, and you can feel that in every single heartbroken lyric that comes out of her mouth. Then again, there’s always been more to Bridgers than just heartache.

When Bridgers stepped on Australian soil, she had a few thoughts about the namesake of the venue. Performing in Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Bridgers mentioned her problems with the former tennis star, who has been vocal about speaking out against same-sex marriage. When the crowd began chanting “Fuck Margaret Court,” Bridgers welcomed the protest.

After acknowledging the name of the venue, Bridgers tore through Court before telling the venue that they needed to change the name of their arena. She said: “So, Margaret Court. Fuck that stupid-ass, dumbass bitch. Fuck that stupid cunt. Change your name!”

This isn’t the first time that Bridgers has spoken her mind in front of a crowd. Bridgers has always been one to stand up for human rights, and just this past year, Bridgers was openly protesting the US’ abortion ban from the stage at Glastonbury: “Fuck that shit. Fuck America,” she said. “Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.”

Bridgers is willing to put her money where her mouth is as well, recording a cover of the Bo Burnham song ‘That Funny Feeling’, with the proceeds going to abortion funds. When getting comments about spreading hate, Bridgers said: “I think hate is undervalued. I think it’s like a fucking weird, white supremacist idea that hate is bad, or something? You know what I mean? It’s like hate is like what moves things throughout history. I hate that stupid bitch! Hate is like how you protect yourself. What, are you never supposed to be angry, ever?”

