Phoebe Bridgers opens up about toxic fandom









In a recent interview with Boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers opened up about the way the media spotlight has affected her life, from having the finer details of her dating life constantly speculated on to actually being abused on social media websites like Twitter.

Bridgers told Them, “I’m coming from a place of literally — I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying it, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, fucking bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year.”

She continued, “If you’re a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that’s an okay thing to do, then, of course, I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it’s okay to do that. I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me fucking dehumanise me and shame me and fucking bully me on the way to my dad’s wake.”

Still, there was room in the interview for Bridgers to reflect on the more positive aspects of her life and how they help her to deal with the negative. She said, “I have to say, most of the people I talk to light up my life and remind me what I love about my job, but my two best friends are helping me with the boundary of I don’t have to sit here and be fucking grateful that that happened and that that’s a part of my job.”

Her latest album with Boygenius, The Record, is out on March 31st. It is the debut studio album by the supergroup comprised of Julian Baker, Lucy Dacus and Bridgers.