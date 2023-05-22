Phoebe Bridgers claims to have played ‘Punisher’ for “the last time”









During her opening set at Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday night, Phoebe Bridgers told the audience that she was playing the title track from her second studio album Punisher for “the last time”.

“These are the last shows we’re playing for this album,” Bridgers told the crowd. “Our first show for it was a virtual show in 2020. And we’re finishing next week in New York with Taylor, so this will be the last time we play this song, I just realised.”

Bridgers proceeded to play ‘Punisher’, a track that has not been in regular rotation during her appearances at ‘The Eras Tour’. Before Sunday night, Bridgers last performed the track during her April 26th solo show at the Charles M. Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

All told, Bridgers has performed ‘Punisher’ live 112 times, according to setlist.fm. That’s enough times to make it Bridgers’ 14th most-performed song in her repertoire.

Punisher was first released in the summer of 2020. Bridgers’ most recent new material was recorded with her supergroup Boygenius, also consisting of American singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. The group’s debut album, The Record, was released back in March of 2023.